Veteran left with nothing after North Fort Myers house fire

A veteran was left with nothing but the clothes on his back after a fire ripped through his North Fort Myers home.

The fire at this home near Flynn and Evergreen Roads over the weekend was intense.

John Zalenski has one surviving image of his home. He was asleep inside his home when the flames crept in.

“There’s some things that happen in your life that if it wasn’t for God, you wouldn’t be here. This is one of those times,” Zalenski said.

In this instance, God showed up in the form of his neighbor, Renee. “But for her to wake up.. and then to take the forethought to come and get me up. You’re putting herself in danger. That’s true, friends,” he said.

Renee was able to get Zalenski up and out with just seconds to spare.

His entire home has now burned to the ground. Everything he owned is now charred. WINK News can’t even show you a photo of Mr. Zalenski because they all burned in the fire along with his phone.

All he has left is his life. “That was scary. If it wasn’t for Renee waking me up. I wouldn’t be here today. I’d be dead,” Zalenski said.

Now, he’s working on getting back in good health. He suffered severe smoke inhalation during the fire. “It’s like having a bag over your head and trying to breathe,” said Zalenski.

Nevertheless, he’s grateful for every breath he gets to continue taking.

Zalenski doesn’t know his next step once he’s released from the hospital. The only thing he owns right now is the shorts he came to the hospital in.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Drew Hill

