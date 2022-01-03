Golisano’s Children’s Hospital’s mobile vaccine clinic schedule for week of Jan 3

The School District of Lee County is partnering with Golisano Children’s Hospital to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-17.

The clinics will be open from Tuesday until Saturday at various locations throughout Southwest Florida.

On Tuesday, the clinic will be held at the Colonial Elementary School in Fort Myers from 4-7 p.m.

the clinic will be held at the Colonial Elementary School in Fort Myers from 4-7 p.m. On Wednesday, the clinic will be held at the Lehigh Elementary School in Lehigh Acres from 4-7 p.m.

the clinic will be held at the Lehigh Elementary School in Lehigh Acres from 4-7 p.m. On Thursday, the clinic will be held at the Buckingham Exceptional Center in Fort Myers from 3-5 p.m.

the clinic will be held at the Buckingham Exceptional Center in Fort Myers from 3-5 p.m. On Friday, the clinic will be held at Grace Place in Naples from 2-6 p.m.

the clinic will be held at Grace Place in Naples from 2-6 p.m. On Saturday, the clinic will be held at Lee Physicians Group Page Field Pediatrics in Fort Myers from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The vaccines will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Parents must be present with their children for the vaccine to be administered. There is no charge for the vaccine. You can find the full address for each location in the photo below.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know