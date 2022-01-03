The Quest for a Test: Just how difficult is it to get a COVID-19 test ASAP?

Simply getting an appointment to get tested for COVID-19 isn’t as easy as it sounds especially if you need one as soon as possible.

So, WINK News sent reporter Dannielle Garcia to see just how difficult scoring an appointment is.

Her quest for a test began at the Florida Department of Health in Lee County site along Michigan Ave in Fort Myers. To get in line there, you have to have made an appointment before coming.

But, COVID-19 doesn’t care if you’ve made an appointment or not. So, if you need an immediate test, that may not be the answer. And, the next appointment at the health department isn’t available until Monday.

There are two walk-up sites in Lee County, and Curative manages both. One is along Pine Island Road in Cape Coral and another in Lehigh Acres. If you do choose to go to one of those, be prepared to wait a while there, too.

Even if you can get an appointment, you’ll still need to be patient as lines are long.

So, some people are turning to at-home test kits you find at drugstores. The problem is many of those are sold out.

Garcia went to seven different stores before finding an at-home COVID-19 test. A CVS in North Fort Myers did happen to have some in stock. Each test kit costs $10.

An employee told WINK News that the store got a shipment of 280 tests on Monday morning, and 200 of them are already gone.

WINK also went to Publix, Walmart, and Walgreens to search for testing kits, but the shelves are bare now.

CVS did say it expects another shipment of the BinaxNOW at home COVID-19 tests within the next week.

Walgreens and CVS also offer COVID-19 testing, but neither had appointments available until the weekend.

For those of you who don’t want to travel all across the county in search of a COVID-19 test or wait in long lines, online may be your best bet. However, you still have to be willing to wait a few days for the test to arrive.

Walmart did have some at-home rapid tests available online. The BinaxNOW tests are available on Walmart’s website for $20. They come with two tests and may take a few days, as the one Garcia ordered won’t be here until Friday. You can also score an “On the Go” rapid test for $30, but it will not arrive until Tuesday.

Amazon had some testing options as well. You can get an I-Health test for $18, but it will arrive sometime between next Wednesday and two weeks from now. The Celltrion DiaTrust test is $25 but the earlier it will come is ten days from when you order it. On the Go is also available on Amazon for $25, and it has a 10-day waiting period as well.

The men’s health website Roman had On the Go rapid test available for $30, and they say they can get it to you in three to six business days.

So what did we discover? If you can make an appointment at a testing site, do it. If not, go online and look for at-home tests. But only use store shopping as a last resort. But who knows? You could get lucky and find a few tests in-store, like at the CVS on Bayshore Rd in North Fort Myers.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know