Suspect sought after hit-and-run on 16-year-old girl in Lehigh Acres

Your help is needed to find the unidentified driver of an SUV who left after striking a teenage girl walking along the street in Lehigh Acres Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old pedestrian from Lehigh Acres was walking east along the right side of 8th Street Southwest, west of Curtis Avenue South, around 6:15 a.m. An SUV was traveling east on 8th Street Southwest, approaching from behind the girl, when its right side mirror struck her.

The SUV stopped briefly before driving away. The girl was transported to Golisano Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

If anyone has information regarding the SUV or its driver, you can contact FHP or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

