Shots fired at a Waffle House in Lee County

Shots were fired at a Waffle House in Lee County as people were eating. This happened at the Waffle House location along Boatways Rd, near SR-80 in Lee County.

An employee did tell WINK News that no one was hurt during the shooting. But a bullet did fly through the window and shatter glass. Now, that window is all boarded up.

That employee also said after the bullet went through the restaurant’s window, it went through a cup, almost hitting a customer. The employee told WINK if that customer had not turned around to talk to someone else, they would have been struck by the bullet.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene speaking to employees and picking up evidence markers from the parking lot. It had been roped off during the investigation.

This Waffle House location had a sign on its door saying “closed until further notice.” It has since reopened and is now serving customers once again.

WINK News reached out to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for more information about what happened here, and we are waiting to hear back.

