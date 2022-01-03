Money Monday: 2022 New Year’s money resolutions

As we begin 2022, everyone is thinking about their New Year’s resolutions.As you make a pledge to spend more time with friends and family, you could also use this opportunity to evaluate your relationship with money.

To help us with money resolutions we may consider setting for the new year that will hopefully make it past February, here is Stefan Contorno, senior vice president and partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS – Bonita Springs.

Watch full video above.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

