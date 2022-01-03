Long COVID testing lines impacting bus routes

The long lines at COVID-19 testing sites are not only causing you stress but also bus drivers and parents. Buses are having trouble picking up and dropping off students near the Michigan Ave testing site in Fort Myers.

A Lee County school board member told WINK News that any school bus delays would be reported to parents via school messenger emails and text messages.

So often in the past week, we’ve seen car after car wait in line to get tested for COVID-19. Arlene Zuniga drives a van for the Boys and Girls Club. “From like two or three, it started a huge line there at the health department,” Zuniga said.

Jack Maciak said, “I’ve only moved less than a quarter of a mile.”

FDOH-Lee’s testing site along Michigan Ave brought traffic right in front of an apartment complex where parents, like Briana Thorton, were waiting to pick up their children.

“They’re usually supposed to be here about 420. So it’s about almost 30 minutes late,” Thorton said.

School buses are left waiting in the COVID-19 testing site traffic. So are parents and anyone headed to after-school activities.

“It’s a little bit congested on the street on the Michigan side. And so the buses are taking longer,” Zuniga said.

Calvin Meija says he had to wait longer than usual to pick up his little sister. “She’s getting home like three hours later than what is she supposed to? That’s crazy,” Meija said.

Thorton says she will plan ahead and plan around the traffic delays by using the text service from the school district. “Usually, we’re up here just waiting. But recently, they started that giving us the text messages. So that’s good,” she said.

Parents will need to make sure they have an account set up with Lee County schools in order to receive those text messages. If you would like to sign up for notifications about bus delays and other important messages from the Lee County school district, you can do so by following this link.

