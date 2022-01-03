Lehigh Acres man killed in crash

The Florida Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash in Lee County. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. along Treeline Ave.

According to FHP, a 57-year-old Lehigh Acres man was traveling south in his car on Treeline, approaching Terminal Access Rd. He was heading towards the right turn lane. Two other vehicles in front of him were also traveling south.

The first two vehicles slowed down due to other traffic on the road. The man failed to slow down because he suffered a medical episode—the front of his car collided with the car in front of him.

His car then hit yet another vehicle. The 57-year-old man was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of people involved in traffic crashes, citing Marsy’s Law.

