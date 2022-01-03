Lee Health reports having 154 COVID-19 patients, the most since Sept. 30, 2021

Lee Health reports having 154 COVID-19 patients isolated at its hospitals on Monday. It is the first time the hospital has had more than 150 COVID-19 patients since Sept. 30, 2021.

The hospital says the omicron surge has caused a shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments (MAB), and Lee Health has currently exhausted its supply of MAB treatment.

As of Monday morning, Lee Health has 154 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals (inpatient).

Of these patients, five of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

Monday morning, the hospital census was at 91% of staffed operational bed capacity.

On Sunday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 1,088 patients. Before the current omicron surge, the emergency departments were averaging about 900 patients per day.

On Sunday, Lee Convenient Care saw 409 patients, LCC locations were averaging about 360 patients per day before the omicron surge.

Lee Health says its Lee TeleHealth service is currently free and is an alternative to avoid longer than normal wait times at urgent care centers. To access Lee Telehealth, you can download the Lee Health app or visit www.LeeTelehealth.org.

