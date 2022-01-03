Lee Health in desperate need of blood donations, wants you to help save lives

There is a health emergency that you can help solve. Lee Health says they are in an extreme blood shortage and need anyone and everyone who can donate blood to come out and help.

The need for blood donations is high, but blood donations are at dangerously low levels. WINK News spent three hours at a bloodmobile, and only one woman showed up to give blood.

Jeremy Puckett is Lee Health’s blood center supervisor. “What we’re seeing right now is a national shortage of blood. We’re needing blood donors to come out, support the cause. Not just here locally, but across the country.”

Lee Health says it needs 800 units of blood every week.

On an average day, a bloodmobile might see 30 people or more, so Monday’s turnout was disappointing.

Puckett said, “I’ve been in the business for 20 years working in the blood center and have never seen a shortage like we’re seeing now across the country.”

Puckett said when COVID-19 first started spreading, the main concern was whether they would be able to have blood drives, but that isn’t the issue anymore.

“It’s actually having people actually come out to that blood drive and donate,” said Puckett.

A single blood donation can help save several lives.

Puckett said, “we’re going to take the unit of blood that you donate on the bloodmobile and split it into two products. It’s a quick turnaround for what we do. It will give you that good feeling to know that you are having a definite impact right away.”

If this trend continues, Lee Health warns its hospitals might not have the blood it needs to handle every emergency and every patient.

All of the blood donated to Lee Health stays within the Lee Health hospital system. You can find where you can donate to donate blood by clicking here.

