LCSO investigating death after golf cart ends up in canal in St. James City

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation Monday morning after a golf cart went into a canal along Curlew Drive in St. James City on Pine Island.

LCSO said they currently do not know the cause and that it does not appear to be suspicious.

No further information has been released.

