Gov. DeSantis holds Fort Lauderdale press conference on monoclonal antibodies access

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference at the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale at 10 a.m. on Monday.

DeSantis says he is calling on the federal government to allow states to directly purchase monoclonal antibody treatments. he will be joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and American Health Care Association Secretary Simone Marstiller.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

