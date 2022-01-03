Fort Myers man, woman arrested for following man to Port Charlotte in road rage incident

A man and woman from Fort Myers have been arrested and face multiple charges after following a man to his Port Charlotte home and violently confronting him over road rage, with three children still in their back seat.

At around 10:30 pm on New Year’s Day, Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about a road rage incident involving a firearm. They say Dylan L. Perez and Shiann M. Skidmore, both 24, were driving southbound in a shared vehicle on US-41 near Gardner Boulevard with three children in the backseat when they claim a man driving in front of them brake-checked, causing them to hit their brakes hard in order to avoid a collision. The pair became enraged and followed the man, who was driving with his wife, to his Port Charlotte home.

Once they arrived, Perez went to verbally confront him before Skidmore entered the driver’s seat, attempted to hit the man and then rear-ended the other vehicle. The impact moved the parked vehicle forward around four feet and caused moderate damage.

The man’s wife was still in the passenger seat of the vehicle and the three children were still in the back seat of the vehicle driven by Skidmore. At this time, the man the pair had followed showed a firearm and fired three rounds into the ground as self-defense warning shots.

The parties continued their heated argument until deputies arrived. Despite being told to stay put, Perez then attempted to enter his vehicle, leading to a deputy restraining him. Skidmore then jumped on the deputy’s back and was thrown off and handcuffed.

While making the arrests, deputies say Perez smelled strongly of alcohol, and Skidmore was heard saying “I’m going to kill him” as she was being advised of her rights.

Both Perez and Skidmore have bonded out in the amounts of $2,500 and $20,000, respectively. Perez faces a charge of resisting an officer with violence, while Skidmore faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three charges of child neglect.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

