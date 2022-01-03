Fort Myers, FSW to discuss agreement on shared use of City of Palms Park

On Monday, the Fort Myers City Council will discuss an agreement between the City and Florida Southwestern State College on using City of Palms Park for sporting events.

Now that the park is property of Fort Myers, FSW wants the same contract it had with Lee County, which would allow the school to use the park for 30 men’s basketball games and 30 women’s softball games through June 1.

This agreement says the college will provide the City $1,000 per month to partially offset the utility cost and an additional $100 per hour that the field lights are on. The City can use the complex when the college does not have games or practice. It also says that the college will let the City know if there is an event with over 2,500 people and students of FSW and Fort Myers city employees will be given free admission to games.

FSW says it understands and agrees that all events, including games, must end by 11 p.m., and the stadium lights will be off by that time. The council will discuss this agreement during its meeting at 4:30 p.m.

Reporter: Annette Montgomery

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

