Despensas móviles de Harry Chapin, semana del 3 de enero

El Banco de Alimentos de Harry Chapin estará entregando comida gratis en las siguientes ubicaciones desde el 3 al 8 de enero.

Lunes, 3 de enero

Bonita Lions Club, Bonita Springs

10:00 am – 11:30 am

10346 Pennsylvania Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Fleamasters Flea Market, Fort Myers

10:00 am – 11:30 am

4135 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33916, USA

Martes, 4 de enero

Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee

10:00 am – 11:30 am

1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres

10:00 am – 11:30 am

20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Miércoles, 5 de enero

Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium)Clewiston

10:00 am – 11:30 am

1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples

10:00 am – 11:30 am

Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116

Jueves, 6 de enero

Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers

10:00 am – 11:30 am

7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Human Services of Charlotte County (Harold Ave Regional Park)

10:00 am – 11:30 am

23400 Harold Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33980

Viernes, 7 de enero

Boys and Girls Club, Naples

7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA

10:00 am – 11:30 am

Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)

10:00 am – 11:30 am

2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909

Sábado, 8 de enero

Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres

1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

10:00 am – 11:30 am

