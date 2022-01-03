Despensas móviles de Harry Chapin, semana del 3 de enero
El Banco de Alimentos de Harry Chapin estará entregando comida gratis en las siguientes ubicaciones desde el 3 al 8 de enero.
Lunes, 3 de enero
Bonita Lions Club, Bonita Springs
10:00 am – 11:30 am
10346 Pennsylvania Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Fleamasters Flea Market, Fort Myers
10:00 am – 11:30 am
4135 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33916, USA
Martes, 4 de enero
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Miércoles, 5 de enero
Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium)Clewiston
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116
Jueves, 6 de enero
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
Human Services of Charlotte County (Harold Ave Regional Park)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
23400 Harold Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33980
Viernes, 7 de enero
Boys and Girls Club, Naples
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Sábado, 8 de enero
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
10:00 am – 11:30 am