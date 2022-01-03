COVID-19 testing in Collier County

COVID-19 testing availability has been slightly easier in Collier County, compared to Lee County, even after moving to an appointment-only system. While, so far, lines have been longer this week, sites seem to be moving at a decent pace.

Many people told WINK News reporter Rachel Cox-Rosen that they were able to get through the line within 30 minutes. However, there is bad news. The results of these COVID-19 tests may take up to five days to come back.

So many people are lining up to get tested for COVID-19 right now. Jose Castillo lives in Collier County and told WINK why he wants to get tested. “So we can protect ourselves and protect our community,” said Castillo.

Some people are even taking time out of their work schedule to come and get a test. Ana Vilacha said, “I’m on lunch actually right now.” She returned to work afterward.

And, more people in Collier County are testing positive for coronavirus. As of Dec. 30, the Florida Department of Health in Collier County said the positivity rate is 23.5%. That’s the highest positivity rate since the delta surge a few months ago.

Ed Barker says since the virus is spreading, it’s good to be cautious and get tested. ” I think it’s crazy. It’s like wildfire spreading, so we just want to make sure,” said Barker.

“We were scared because everybody’s getting symptoms at home and all of that so,” Vilacha said.

Kristine Hollingsworth works with DOH-Collier. “Demand is ramping up call as soon as possible,” Hollingsworth said.

To get tested at the Department of Health in Collier County, you have to have an appointment. To make that appointment, you must call FDOH-Collier. “If you do not have an appointment, you will not receive a test,” Hollingsworth said.

To make an appointment to get tested for COVID-19 in Collier County, you can call the COVID Call Center at 239-252-6220.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know