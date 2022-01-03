Collier County Sheriff’s Office conducting a death investigation near Orangetree

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says it is at the scene of an active death investigation after getting a report of a body in a canal near Orangetree.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is taking place in the 2300 block of 31st Avenue Northeast. Deputies say they received a call about a report about a body in a canal just after 9 a.m.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

