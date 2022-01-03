Cold front moves through Monday

A cold front will move through Southwest Florida on Monday, bringing us a quick-moving line of rain that will track from south to north across the area, before eventually clearing the region by around 9 a.m.

Rainfall amounts will only be up to under a tenth of an inch across the area before we start to dry things out.

Once the front clears Southwest Florida by mid-morning, cooler and drier air will begin to move in. As it does so, winds will also pick up. Expect a breezy day of weather with winds out of the northwest at 15 to 20 mph and gusts of up to and over 25 mph.

Temperatures will only manage to rebound back into the low 70s by this afternoon.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will fall into the 40s for our north and inland zones with low 50s for the coast.

If you like the cooler weather, enjoy it while it lasts! Highs rebound back to near 80 by the second half of the workweek with rain chances creeping back into the forecast by Friday and the weekend.

Reporter: KC Sherman



