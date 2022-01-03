2021 stunk: FWC says there was an increase in skunk sightings around the state

2021 stunk. At least according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, more people from around the state reported skunk sightings.

From striped skunks to eastern spotted skunks, both are found in Florida.

Alison Charney Hussey, the executive director for CROW, said, “well, as stinky as they might be, they do serve a purpose.”

Even if you don’t see or smell a skunk, the CROW clinic knows they’re around.

“We actually just released three skunks that we raised from babies. We raised them until they were ready to be released on their own and survive in the wild,” said Hussey.

The primarily nocturnal creatures often den in empty burrows or under structures like sheds. As a defense mechanism, skunks can spray a pungent oily musk from scent glands near their hind end up to 15 feet.

The state asks for your help to keep tabs on the smelly critters.

Hussey said, “they eat a lot of insects and pests, and because of that, you know, who doesn’t love less bugs around your house, but to us, it prevents the spread of diseases.”

You can report skunk sightings to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) from your computer or phone.

Your findings are essential for tracking the eastern spotted skunk, considered a “species of greatest conservation need,” because the population is declining.

If you see a skunk, you can report your sighting to FWC by clicking here.

Hussey said, “we here at crow are just so thrilled about the support of our community recognizing how important wildlife is in our areas.”

Reporter: Stephanie Byrne

Writer: Matthew Seaver

