Powerball jackpot goes up to $522 million after no one wins top prize on New Year’s Day

There was no winner in the $500 million Powerball jackpot on New Year’s Day, pushing the jackpot up to an estimated $522 million for Monday’s drawing. The winning numbers on Saturday’s drawing were 6, 12, 39, 48 and 50 with the Powerball of 7.

There was a $2 million winner in Maryland and three $1 million winners, one in Arizona, one in California and one in Florida, according to Powerball’s website.

Tickets are $2.00 per play and are sold in 45 different states as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Winners of the Powerball jackpot can choose to receive their prize as either a lump sum payment or in 30 graduated payments over 29 years. For Monday’s big prize, there is a lump sum cash option of an estimated $371.5 million. The estimated jackpot could go up depending on how many tickets are sold.

But the odds of winning Powerball are extremely slim: just 1 in 292.2 million. You were 25,000 times more likely to hit a hole-in-one than you are of winning Saturday’s jackpot.

Tori Powell contributed to this report.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Author: CAROLINE LINTON / CBS News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know