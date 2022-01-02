Parking fees increase for non-residents at Collier County public beaches

Collier County public beaches now have increased parking fees, boat launch fees and boat launch permit fees because of increased visitation over the years.

If you are not a Collier County resident, the new beach parking fee is now $10. It was previously $8. These new prices went into effect on Jan 1.

That extra money will go towards maintaining the beach facilities and operating expenses.

Fees at boat launch facilities have increased as well. It is now $10 for motorized boats and $5 for non-motorized boats.

During the past ten years, the Collier County Parks and Recreation Regional Manager Melissa Hennig says there has been a significant increase in people using the boat ramps, so the hiking price will also go towards additional staff.

“The fees are new, and increases are new. So we’re going to give people time to adjust. We do have park rangers that will go around and look for receipts and things. But you know, we also want to educate the public and give everybody a chance to get used to the new fees,” said Hennig.

Annual fees for recreational permits for boat launches will also increase.

Hennig said, “will remain the same for Collier County residents. So that’ll be $100 for motorized and $50 for non-motorized, but this is new. If you are a non-Collier County resident, you will need to pay $250 for a motorized launch permit, which is good for a year, and $125 for non-motorized launch permit.”

Park rangers will be giving out a warning before they start to ticket people.

If you are a Collier County resident, nothing has changed. Parking is still free as long as you display your beach parking sticker.

