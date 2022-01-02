Florida storage building burned after car crash fire

A car crashed into a Miami Gardens storage building, caught fire and sparked a blaze that burned through about two dozen storage units late Saturday night, authorities said.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue department said the flames damaged more than 20 storage units and firefighters had to empty many of the units in order to extinguish the fire.

There were no reported injuries. The incident is under investigation, the department said.

Author: AP

