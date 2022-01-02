Fire damages home in North Fort Myers

Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire in North Fort Myers on Sunday morning. The home has extensive damage.

It happened at a home on Flynn Road near the intersection with Evergreen Road.

The North Fort Myers Fire Department said the fire was fully involved when they arrived on the scene.

Neighbors say they were startled by the fire and said the flames were 6-7 feet over the camper in the backyard. They say they heard multiple explosions.

No one lived in the home, but there were people in campers and trailers in the backyard.

A relative of the home’s owner told WINK News she thinks it was arson. She said a small fire was put out last night at the house and thought someone came back out to re-light it.

The North Fort Myers Fire Department has not confirmed the cause of the fire.

The fire department said a man who lived in a camper near the home was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No one else was injured.

The fire is under investigation.

