Cold front coming Sunday night

Sunday looks to be another unseasonably warm day across SW Florida with highs in the mid-80s, a mixture of sun & clouds, and a humid breeze out the south.

That changes Sunday night as a cold front pushes across the region. With it, the potential for a stray shower very early in the morning, but nothing more than that. Behind the front, we’ll turn sharpy cooler for Monday with highs in the 70s, and lows falling into the lower 50s by Tuesday AM.

The cool down doesn’t last though, with highs quickly bouncing back into the 80s for the second half of the week.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



