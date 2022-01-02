Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel fire off Fort Myers Beach coast

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was able to rescue two people off the coast of Fort Myers Beach.

The helicopter from a Coast Guard station in Clearwater noticed that the vessel was on fire. The men’s vessel had caught on fire about 28 miles south of Fort Myers Beach.

Then, the helicopter rescue crew was able to transport the men to Fort Myers Beach High School where they received treatment from EMS.

.#BreakingNews: A @USCG Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter rescue crew rescued two people, Sunday, after their vessel caught fire approximately 28 miles south of Fort Myers Beach. For more information: https://t.co/vuDhBmszmM pic.twitter.com/RNojkeXBW7 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 2, 2022

