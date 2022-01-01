Rescue underway for at least 20 trapped on New Mexico tramway

At least 20 people have been trapped on a New Mexico tramway for at least 12 hours, from Friday night into Saturday, and a rescue mission is underway, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said. Moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramway, causing two tramcars to get stuck, Sandia Peak Tramway general manager Michael Donovan told CBS Albuquerque, New Mexico affiliate KQRE.

Jayme Fuller from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said that people are being rescued from the tourist attraction two to four at a time. Sandia Peak posted on Facebook that it is “working closely” with search and rescue.

Donovan told KQRE that the trapped people included employees from the tram and the Ten 3 restaurant at the peak. He said the tram cars are supplied with provisions like food and water and emergency heating blankets.

Some of the riders posted videos and photos of icy conditions on the tramway.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is broadcasting a live feed of the rescue on its Facebook page. Also assisting in the rescue are BSCO Metro Air support, Bernalillo County Fire Department and New Mexico state police search and rescue.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Author: CAROLINE LINTON / CBS News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know