Pedestrian struck, killed by van in Immokalee early New Year’s Day

A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Immokalee early Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man of unknown age was walking east on New Market Road crossing Charlotte Street around 2:45 a.m.

The driver of a van hit the pedestrian and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP said identification of the pedestrian is still pending.

Writer: WINK News

