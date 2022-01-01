Fort Myers man faces second-degree murder charge in Cape Coral shooting

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a Fort Myers man in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting.

On Jan. 1, Cape Coral PD received a call about a shooting in the 4000-block of SE 20th Place in Cape Coral.

Police say the incident began as an argument and ended in gunfire.

Upon arrival, Cape Coral officers found one victim dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators later arrested Trace Thomas McDowell, 24, in connection with the shooting. McDowell could face a second-degree murder charge.

McDowell is currently at the Lee County Jail.

