First Southwest Florida babies of 2022 welcomed into the world

Both Lee Health in Lee County and NCH in Collier County welcomed the first babies of 2022.

At Lee Health, Isabella Zais gave birth to a baby boy at 12 a.m. at Cape Coral Hospital, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Not only is he their first newborn of 2022, but he is Isabella’s first baby.

“With their new addition to their family, we wish Isabella and her family all the best!” Lee Health said.

In Collier County, baby boy Harris was the first baby born at The NCH BirthPlace in 2022.

