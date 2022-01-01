Above-average temperatures under mostly sunny skies

Highs reach the 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A dense fog advisory is in effect for our entire viewing area (apart from coastal Lee and Collier counties until 10:00 AM. A dense fog advisory is in effect for our entire viewing area (apart from coastal Lee and Collier counties until 10:00 AM.

Our boating forecast includes higher gulf wave heights and areas of patchy fog until the late morning.



Southwest Florida’s best rain chances return late Sunday night into Monday morning. That will be in the form of a weak cold front.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



