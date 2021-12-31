Tractor-trailer crash shuts down southbound I-75 in Lee County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are at the scene of a crash involving a tanker tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle with serious injuries which has shut down southbound I-75 near Three Oaks.

All southbound I-75 lanes south of the Alico Road exit remain closed as troopers and other emergency crews continue to assess the scene. They urge drivers to use an alternate southbound route.

The Breaking News Authority will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

