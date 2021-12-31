Second suspect arrested in attack, robbery of woman at south Fort Myers Days Inn

The second of two suspects has been identified and arrested in an investigation surrounding the attack and robbery of a woman at a Days Inn in south Fort Myers on early Christmas Eve.

Joseph Carrozza, 30, of Fort Myers, is currently in custody, facing charges of aggravated battery, home invasion with a firearm, fleeing police, displaying a firearm during a felony and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

The first suspect, Jason Rodney, was arrested Monday.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers thanks the public for its help in getting the word out about the case and submitting tips on the suspects’ whereabouts.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

