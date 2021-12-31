New Year’s Eve celebration in Naples

The Naples Police Department is asking everyone who plans to watch the fireworks presentation to use public parking in downtown areas and to respect the property of others.

There are city parking garages at 4th Ave. South and 8th St. South as well as at 6th Ave. South and 8th St. South.

Public parking will also be available at Lowdermilk Park and the beach ends between 20th Ave. South and 8th Ave. North.

The Naples Police Department said strict parking enforcement will occur in “no parking” areas, with particular attention to Gulf Shore Blvd., intersections, bike lanes and areas adjacent to fire hydrants.

There will be no parking allowed on either side of Gulf Shore Blvd. between 20th Ave. South and 8th Ave. North at South Golf Drive.

Violators will be cited and towed, the police department said.

Traffic delays should be expected during the event.

There will be traffic pattern changes in the area of 5th Ave. South and 9th St. South. The eastbound lane of 5th Ave. South from 3rd St. South and 9th St. South will be closed from 7 to 10 p.m.

Disabled parking

The eastern portion of the Naples pier will be open to disabled individuals who rely on assistance for mobility, including wheelchairs, walkers and canes. They may be accompanied by one individual for assistance.

Those seeking disabled parking spaces are encouraged to arrive early.

Parking spaces are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mobility disabled attendees may be dropped off at the intersection of 12th Ave. South and Gulf Shore Blvd. South while their companion seeks parking.

The 4th Ave. South beach access will be designated for handicapped parking.

An officer will monitor the location beginning at 5:30 p.m. to ensure only those with a handicap placard are permitted access.

Any disability permit holder may park at any legally marked, metered space without providing payment.

For more information, visit the Naples Police Department’s Facebook page.

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know