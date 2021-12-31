Naples Zoo president makes public statement on death of Eko the tiger after cleaner mauling

Jack Mulvena, president and CEO of the Naples Zoo, made a public statement on Friday regarding the death of Eko the Malayan tiger Wednesday night.

Eko bit the arm of a cleaner who got too close to the tiger’s enclosure, dragging the man partway inside and forcing a Collier County Sheriff’s deputy to kill the tiger.

Mulvena foregrounded the zoo’s concern for 26-year-old River Rosenquist, the cleaner who was injured during the incident, his family, and the zoo’s staff, which has “lost a family member” in Eko. A grief counselor is still present at the zoo for staff members.

The state is pursuing the possibility of pressing charges against Rosenquist, but Mulvena says the zoo has not yet considered it.

“It was a bad mistake, and unfortunate,” Mulvena said of Rosenquist’s decision to get so close to Eko.

The zoo will have extra security on Friday, as a precaution. Nighttime security guards were present the night Rosenquist breached a visitor barrier, but guards are not members of staff trained in the use of tranquilizer guns. Mulvena says the zoo is reviewing all of its policies but does not believe current protocols led to the incident.

Accreditation for a zoo, Mulvena added, does not require security cameras. When the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission releases the written outcome of its inspection of the zoo while it was closed Thursday, he says the outcome will be made public.

Mulvena says that the zoo has temporarily suspended the use of HMI Cleaners, the cleaning service which employed Rosenquist, but says the service has been “fabulous” to work with in the past.

Eko’s body is currently at the zoo’s hospital, where a necropsy will eventually be performed. In lieu of any kind of shrine to the dead tiger, Mulvena says the Naples Zoo will establish the Eko Tiger Conservation Fund for the sake of helping protect and save Malayan tigers in the wild. All proceeds will go to the Wildlife Conservation Society.

“At the end of the day, things happen that are, to a degree, beyond your control, even though you try to control them,” Mulvena said.

Watch below or click here.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

