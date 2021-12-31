More dense fog Friday morning; warm day ahead for New Year’s Eve

Dense fog has developed across Southwest Florida Friday morning, with Dense Fog Advisories in effect yet again. Look out for visibility dropping to less than a quarter of a mile in spots.

Once the fog lifts out by mid-morning, temperatures will warm quickly under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will run around 10 degrees above average with temperatures coming only a couple degrees shy from tying a record for some spots Friday afternoon.

For those planning on partaking in New Year’s Eve festivities, look for a mild night of weather with a temperature near 70 degrees around midnight as we ring in the new year! A stray shower can’t be ruled out, with the best chances focused in inland Collier County, but most areas will remain dry and quiet.

Warm weather continues into Saturday and Sunday before a cold front moves through Sunday night. This will bring a few showers to the area overnight Sunday, with a drop in humidity and temperatures to follow on Monday! Highs will drop back down into the 70s for the first half of next week.

