Lee Health reports 93 COVID-19 patients in hospitals

Lee Health has released its COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

As of Friday morning, there are 93 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals.

Of those patients, two of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

On Friday morning, hospital census was at 92% of staffed operational bed capacity.

On Thursday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 1,021 patients. Before the current omicron surge, Lee Health emergency departments were averaging about 900 patients per day.

Lee Health is reminding everyone that their telehealth option is free because of the omicron surge. The normal cost of the visit is $49.

This option allows anyone with non-life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms to avoid long COVID-19 testing lines, Lee Convenient Care locations and the emergency department.

Lee Telehealth can be accessed at www.LeeTelehealth.org or by downloading the Lee Health app.

