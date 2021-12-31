It’s New Year’s Eve in downtown Fort Myers

Soon, everyone will see fireworks light up the sky over downtown Fort Myers, and many have already begun to gather.

People are ready to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022 as crowds grow downtown. And, many are waiting to see the ball drops and the fireworks soar.

Derrick Freman says he spends every New Year’s Eve in Downtown Fort Myers. He has high hopes for Southwest Florida heading into 2022.

“Unity, that’s what we need. Unity, you know. Got to stop being so separate. Become a whole. Things will get better. We’ll be better,” Freeman said.

The ball will drop from a crane near the Luminary Hotel in downtown Fort Myers.

That will put an official end to a year that has been challenging for so many. But, 2022 is already looking promising to those out celebrating tonight.

