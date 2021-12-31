Former Hendry Sheriff’s wife dies after motorcycle crash

Last month, WINK News told you that the former Hendry County Sheriff and his wife were involved in a crash.

On Friday, we learned Dawn Vaughn died.

Former Hendry County Sheriff Tommy Vaugh and his wife Dawn were injured in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 30. She and former Sheriff Vaughn were riding a motorcycle when a pickup truck crashed into them, sending them into the path of another car along SR-80 and River Oak Lane in Hendry County.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office announced via Facebook that Dawn had passed away just before 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

HCSO says Dawn was surrounded by family and friends when she passed away.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced for Dawn Vaughn.



