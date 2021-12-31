Crash on Sanibel closes road, causes water, power outage

A crash on Sanibel is causing traffic and has caused a power and water outage.

According to the City of Sanibel, the crash happened on Casa Ybel Road and Sand Pebble Way.

Both lanes of Casa Ybel Road have been shut down and traffic is being rerouted.

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Island Water Association is responding, but electric and water repairs will be lengthy and complex, the city said.

Sanibel Police Chief Bill Dalton urges everyone to be patient.

