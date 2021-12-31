COVID testing site in Lee County swamped during New Year’s

Across Southwest Florida, COVID-19 testing sites see demand skyrocket as people try to squeeze in one more test before 2021 ends.

WINK News reporter Michelle Alvarez saw lines at both the Page Field and CenturyLink testing sites.

Long lines and increased wait times continue as omicron spreads across Southwest Florida. But these inconveniences aren’t stopping those who want a test from getting one.

Jennifer Ocwhat decided to wait in the line at CenturyLink. “I got a call saying that my daughter had been positive a week and a half ago,” said Ochwat. So, she came to get tested.

Gabriel Melvin said, “We are doing it for our work.”

The Curative COVID-19 testing site at Page Field was also experiencing long lines on New Year’s Eve.

Jessica Arruda noticed the long line but braved it for her test. “Very long line, get here early. or else you’ll be here forever,” she said. “We’re heading home tomorrow. We just had to get tested to go back home, unfortunately.”

Staff says the lines at CenturyLink Sports Complex we supposed to decrease as the site moved to appointment only. “It is appointment-only now, and I went previously. It wasn’t appointment-only, and I was in here for five hours,” said Melvin.

People without appointments were turned away from the COVID-19 testing site at CenturyLink. As for those with appointments, they believe the new system is helping decrease wait times.

“I was probably in this line for about 2 1/2 to 3 hours just to get up here. And this time, we waited only about an hour,” Melvin said. “It looks like we’re going to be in there for about 30 minutes.”

If you do plan to ring in the year with a COVID-19 test, the testing site at CenturyLink Sports complex will be open on Saturday. Just make sure you have an appointment booked before heading over there.

Reporter: Michelle Alvarez

Writer: Drew Hill

