CDC advise to avoid cruise ships not stopping many from booking trips

The CDC now says to avoid cruises even if you’re vaccinated.

In Southwest Florida, travel agents say the recommendation isn’t stopping people from booking their next trip.

“They go back and forth with the instructions on what they are providing, and it’s confusing a lot of people and I think, at this point, people are just, you know, willing to do what it takes to stay safe, but also willing to take the risk,” said Patrick Michaud, owner of Salted Rim Vacations. “They’re not concerned to the point that it’s stopping them.”

Michaud believes the boost in bookings is because many cruise lines like Royal Caribbean are offering deals and have safety precautions in place.

Lisa Neves, owner of Gulfsore Travel in Naples, hasn’t seen a decline in people wanting to set sail.

“I have another group going in February and another one in May. And you know, people are very excited about moving forward in the world,” Neves said.

But the world might not be ready for them. Some ports won’t allow ships in.

“For that reason, the cruise ships have decided to go to a different port or have an additional day at sea,” Neves said.

With all that is changing, travel agents are also recommending travel insurance, but make sure to read the fine print.

