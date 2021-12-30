Sneak peek at new tech for 2022

Technology is forever advancing, and tech experts expect 2022 to be no different. WINK News consumer reporter Andryanna Sheppard gives you a sneak peek of what new technology could come into your home next year.

In 2021, we used technology to communicate, shop and work. We use our phones for even the simplest of daily tasks for many of us. Come 2022, even the most mundane thing may become smart.

The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles department is pilot stages of its Florida Smart ID app. The app’s goal is to make it easier to prove your age or identity but more conveniently by being on your smartphone.

Experts also say to be prepared for more artificial intelligence devices. Smart cars are being designed to use facial recognition algorithms as a way to alert drivers if they get tired behind the wheel.

Toilets are being developed to help diagnose gastrointestinal issues. They use computer vision to analyze stool samples and help make a determination.

Elevated technology may also impact your trips to the grocery store next year. Some grocery store chains are experimenting with shopping carts with built-in scales and cameras. These upgrades are to help customers scan, bag their items and pay as they shop.

Nanosatellites are expected to increase in number as well. Over the next couple of years, SpaceX plans to deploy up to 42,000 satellites in order to make internet connections available anywhere on earth.

One Domino’s location has already begun using driverless delivery cars for its pizzas. GPS monitoring allows each customer to track their pizza from the store to their home. Kroger, Amazon and FedEx are also testing out autonomous vehicles to make life as convenient and straightforward as possible.

Updated pricing technology is on its way in 2022 as well. Electronic shelf labels are supposed to help stores stay up-to-date since prices change so quickly.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Writer: Drew Hill

