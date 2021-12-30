NYE events continue as omicron spreads

Many of your favorite New Year’s Eve events are continuing despite the spread of the omicron variant. WINK News looks into why many celebrations will still take place.

While COVID-19 cases are increasing, that isn’t stopping some businesses from moving forward with their plans.

For the first time since 2019, fireworks will light up the night sky at the Naples Pier. Nick Roberts is the City of Naples’ community service director. “Last year, we canceled the event. This year, I think around November, is when City Council decided to reinstate it for this upcoming year,” said Roberts.

Naples City Council did discuss whether or not to move forward with the event, given the recent rise in cases. But the council ultimately decided to go ahead because the event is outside.

“There’s room for people to spread out, there’s different vantage points, and you don’t necessarily have to come down to the pier where, you know, there is a high concentration you can spread out along the beach itself,” said Roberts.

Even as omicron continues to spread across Southwest Florida, local events must continue. Fisherman’s Village is going ahead with its fireworks display as well.

Kathy Burnham is the marketing events manager for Fisherman’s Village. “We have not made any changes not whatsoever. Full festivities are going on,” Burnham said.

The event in Fisherman’s Village is free and open to the public. It begins at 6 p.m. on Friday.

“Some people will come and spend the entire evening. Other people may come for several hours. And it’s an even flow throughout the night of the amount of people that are here. So again, we think we are a great alternative. We’re very much looking forward to hosting this for the entire community and for all of our visitors,” said Burnham.

South Cape will also be hosting its New Year’s Eve Trolley event on Friday. They’ve added additional trolleys and limo buses to ensure there will be plenty of space on each vehicle. They’re also providing maps so guests can choose to ride the trolleys or walk along the route.

