Morning fog Thursday; Warm weather to end out the year

Dense Fog Advisories have been issued for all of Southwest Florida Thursday morning. Watch out for spots with visibility of less than a quarter of a mile due to the fog.

By mid-morning, sunshine will return to the area as the fog lifts out, leaving us with a warm and mainly sunny afternoon. Highs will run around 7-9 degrees above average with temperatures set to top off in the mid-80s.

Friday will be very similar to Thursday. We’ll have to watch for more areas of dense fog for the start of Friday before we’re back with a mostly sunny sky for the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

New Year’s Eve will be dry and mainly clear, with temperatures near 70 at midnight.

Dry and warm weather will persist through Saturday and during the day Sunday before our next cold front moves through Sunday night. This will bring a few showers to our areas overnight Sunday with a drop in humidity and temperatures to follow by Monday.

Behind the front, highs will fall back into the 70s to start next week with overnight lows returning to the 50s (perhaps some 40s inland) for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning.

Reporter: KC Sherman



