Man arrested for fleeing during traffic stop

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after attempting to flee during a traffic stop.

Emmanuel Rivera was pulled over by Lee County deputies after a traffic infraction in the east district. When deputies learned his license was suspended, they ordered Rivera out of the vehicle, but instead, Rivera attempted to flee, causing one deputy to jump into his passenger seat to avoid injury.

Rivera drove erratically, swerving into incoming traffic. Meanwhile, the deputy fought for control of the vehicle.

The deputy was eventually able to rip the keys out of the ignition, at which point Rivera fled on foot.

K-9 officers tracked him to a relative’s home.

He faces a charge of driving while license suspended, fleeing and eluding with disregard of safety to persons or property, resisting arrest with violence and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Writer: WINK News

