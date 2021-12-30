Long lines continue as Lee County testing sites go appointment-only
With at-home COVID-19 tests selling out and appointments at pharmacies filling up fast, many are turning to the county’s larger-scale testing sites. But as New Year’s Eve approaches, many sites will be closed.
On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health in Lee County announced that its COVID-19 testing sites would be appointment-only access. But, with the site on Michigan Ave in Fort Myers closed for the holiday weekend, those searching for a test have few places to turn.
CenturyLink Sports Complex has become the go-to place for COVID-19. Zachary Angelo is from Estero, and he came to get tested. “I’ve been here before, and I have never seen it this long, so beforehand, it was a lot easier just kind of drive in and out,” said Angelo.
WINK News tried a few pharmacies to get an at-home test but so far, no luck. Dan Bohan tried that, too. “Yes, they were out,” said Bohan.
Many testing sites, like the FDOH-Lee one, are closed. Other sites don’t have any appointments available.
Jacob Stahl says he tried an urgent care facility. “We tried going to MedExpress,” said Stahl. “They had a three-hour wait period.”
Many people who showed up to CenturyLink on Thursday didn’t know that pre-registering is a must if they don’t want to be turned away. “I thought it was just you drove up, filled out a form. But it was pretty simple. Just filling everything out on the phone, it took me about five minutes,” Angelo said.
However, it wasn’t the pre-registering process that likely had everyone up on arms. Maira Villanueva lives in Fort Myers. “I think that we need to open more testing,” she said.
“It’s crazy. I looked through CVS, and they’re booked till Monday,” Stahl said.
The CenturyLink testing site will be open on Friday and Saturday. Pre-registering only takes a few minutes, so the best advice is to do that before arriving.