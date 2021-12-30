Lee Heath sees 55% increase in COVID-19 patients this week; 79 currently isolated

Lee Health is resuming its reporting of daily COVID-19 numbers at its hospitals because of the omicron surge.

Lee Health says the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased 55% this week.

As of Thursday morning, Lee Health has 79 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals (inpatient).

Of these patients, two of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

Thursday morning, the hospital census was at 93% of staffed operational bed capacity.

Wednesday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 1,131 patients. Before the current Omicron surge, the emergency departments averaged about 900 patients per day.

Lee Health says studies show that booster shots are effective in protecting you from the omicron variant.

The hospital also wants to remind you that it is not if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to visit a community testing site.

The emergency departments are not designated COVID testing sites, and Lee Health says only go to the emergency department if you have a medical emergency.

Florida Department of Health has a vaccine locator to confirm vaccine locations and contact information in the state.

Find COVID-19 testing locations by clicking here.

