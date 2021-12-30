COVID-19 surge leads to implementation of high community transmission protocols at Lee schools

The Lee County School District has announced it plans to implement COVID-19 protocols for high community transmission when students return from their break on Jan. 5.

The protocols can change based on health conditions, guidance from medical professionals and any governmental mandates.

The protocols for high community transmission include:

Face Coverings strongly recommended indoors

Maximize physical distancing

Provide physical distancing markers in waiting and reception areas

All desks face forward, cohort of 2-4 students allowed with physical distancing when instruction warrants

Limit the use of classroom materials to small groups and disinfect between uses

Grab and Go meals so students can eat in their classroom or other school areas to accommodate more spacing

Close water fountains and use water bottle filling stations only

No use of hallway lockers

Large indoor staff gatherings must be held virtually

Large indoor student gatherings during schools hours must be held virtually

Cancel all field trips

Limit attendance (capacity) at indoor extracurricular events (ex: sports, performances) to ensure physical distancing

No visitors on campus during school hours

All contracted personnel and volunteers must sign a health screening form upon arrival at the main office; retain information regarding location and student interaction

Wipe down secondary classroom desks before each class change

Playground equipment and recess equipment sanitized between each class use

Fogging of areas where an individual has been within 24 hours of testing positive

Clean and disinfect transportation vehicles between each run in the morning and each run in the evening when possible

Increased number of buses available for athletic events to provide more space

Keep windows open while the bus is in motion to help increase air circulation, if appropriate for weather conditions and safety

The full list can be found below:

Writer: WINK News

