Crash in San Carlos Park sends young girl to hospital with critical injuries

Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are at a home along Phlox Drive in San Carlos Park. A crash causing serious injuries to a child happened there.

Crime scene tape is blocking the driveway of the home.

Troopers say a crash with injuries occurred in the area of Phlox Dr. and Captiva Blvd, where the home is located.

Troopers told WINK News that a vehicle hit a little girl in that area. The child has been transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

San Carlos Park Fire and Rescue told WINK that the girl is 9-years-old. She was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center in south Fort Myers.

This crash remains under investigation.

