CCSO releases graphic bodycam video of Naples Zoo tiger attack of man who entered unauthorized area

A tiger at the Naples Zoo bit a man on Wednesday night. A Collier County Sheriff’s deputy who responded to the zoo shot and killed that tiger.

The Naples Zoo says a man in his 20’s who was working for a third-party cleaning service was bit by the tiger. That man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as River Rosenquist, 26, of Naples. Lee Health says he is now in ‘fair condition.’

Naples Zoo officials say the cleaning company the man was working for is responsible for cleaning restrooms and the gift shop, not the animal enclosures.

The zoo says the man was either petting or feeding the animal, both of which are unauthorized and dangerous activities. They say they believe the tiger grabbed the man’s arm and pulled it into the enclosure.

When Collier County Sheriff’s deputies responded, they initially kicked at the fencing to try and get the tiger to release the man but were forced to shoot the animal when it didn’t let go.

WARNING: The following video released by Collier County Sheriff’s Office contains graphic images of a man being attacked by a tiger and the tiger subsequently being shot, along with strong language. The video will be disturbing to some viewers. Click HERE to watch.

The zoo said the tiger, named Eko, retreated to the back of the enclosure after it was shot. The 8-year-old Malayan tiger has since died. The Naples Zoo says it plans on creating a fund for endangered animals in Eko’s name.

The zoo released the following statement:

This evening after the Naples Zoo had closed for the day a member of a third-party cleaning service contracted by the zoo suffered serious injuries when he entered an unauthorized area near a tiger that was inside its enclosure. The cleaning company is responsible for cleaning restrooms and the gift shop, not the animal enclosures. Preliminary information indicates that the man was either petting or feeding the animal, both of which are unauthorized and dangerous activities. Initial reports indicate that the tiger grabbed the man’s arm and pulled it into the enclosure after the man traversed an initial fence barrier and put his arm through the fencing of the tiger enclosure. Deputies were called to the zoo at 6:26 p.m. The first deputy on scene kicked the enclosure and tried to get the tiger to release the man’s arm from its mouth but the deputy was forced to shoot the animal. The man, who is in his 20s, was seriously injured and was transported to an area hospital by Collier County EMS as a trauma alert.

The Naples Zoo kept its gates closed on Thursday to allow for an investigation of the incident and allow the zoo’s staff to process what occurred. The zoo is also providing a grief counselor for its employees.

The zoo says it will reopen on Friday at 9 a.m.

